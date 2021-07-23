The ‘Pingdemic’ has increased the time it takes for some 999 calls to ‘to 10 minutes.’

The ‘pingdemic’ is still wreaking havoc in the UK, with some individuals complaining that their 999 calls are taking up to 10 minutes to be answered.

According to a survey by the Independent, 999 calls in the West Midlands took an average of four minutes to be answered in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Other calls took nine minutes and 43 seconds, according to reports.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about what could be on the other [end]of those phones trying to get through,” one call handler told the outlet.

“We continue to experience significant levels of demand for our service, and our team are working hard to prioritize our sickest and most badly injured patients,” a West Midlands ambulance spokeswoman said.

“Everyone who requires an ambulance will receive one, but we are extremely busy, so if you require urgent medical advice – but it is not an emergency – go to NHS111 online or call 111 for assistance.”

The news comes after the government declared that some important workers in England will not be required to self-isolate if Test and Trace contacts them.

Employers who provide crucial services can now request an exception for fully vaccinated named workers.

Sir David Thompson, the chief constable of West Midlands Police, said: “Policing has been at the forefront of the response to managing the virus since the outset of the pandemic and is acutely aware of the risks and difficulties associated with it.”

“However, as infection rates continue to rise, it is becoming more difficult for West Midlands Police, as well as many other forces, to guarantee that resilience is not jeopardized by excessive self-isolation through track and trace or other alerts.

“In light of this, it is vital that we explore all options with the government to quickly implement a test and release strategy for policing that allows us to free up resources and fulfill demand at what is already a very busy time of year with high call levels.

“Any exemptions allowed would be carefully implemented in a responsible manner so as not to jeopardize the safety of colleagues or.”