The Pineapple Express soaks Oregon, and the Coast Guard saves 50 people from a flooded campground.

The Associated Press reported that heavy storms pounded Oregon and other regions of the Pacific Northwest for the second day in a row on Friday, producing mudslides, closing down roads, and creating hazardous circumstances for residents in some locations.

With helicopters and a rescue swimmer, the US Coast Guard had to rescue roughly 50 people from a flooded RV park about 90 miles southwest of Portland.

According to forecasters, the storms are generated by an atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. Heavy rain was anticipated to continue across Oregon and Washington through Friday night, but it was expected to clear off on Saturday. According to the Associated Press, more rain is anticipated Saturday night into next week.

Authorities have issued flood warnings along the Oregon coast, warning that places scorched in wildfires last summer may experience deadly mudslides.

RVs located at the campground were photographed sitting in six-inch-deep water. Water rose up to four feet high in some spots, according to the Statesman-Journal.

Water was halfway up the doors of a fire truck that is permanently stationed at the town’s borders in a separate RV park in the nearby town of Otis, Oregon.

In a Facebook post, Russ Hiner, who was camping at the campground when it flooded, said he was awakened just after 6 a.m. by the sound of someone driving around the site and blasting their horn in warning.

“Looking out the fogged windows, I see someone racing around with a flashlight.” “The park is FLOODING!” they yell through the door. He said on Facebook, “Everyone out.” “There appears to be six or seven inches of standing water beneath us.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Neskowin campground is located seven miles north of Otis, a little coastal town that was ravaged by a wind-driven wildfire just over a year ago.

“For the time being, we are OK… but the rain is still coming,” said Melynda Small, who lost her home in the fire in September 2020 and is concerned about mudslides in the burn area.

The National Weather Service in Oregon has issued flood watches for numerous coastal counties, warning that heavy rains are expected. This is a condensed version of the information.