The Pilots and Their Muscle Men Started Getting Ready. The Newark team is up first.

On September 7, hijacker pilots Mohammed Atta and Ziad Jarrah boarded separate flights in Florida to begin positioning the hijacking crews in three different departure points: Boston, Newark, and Washington, DC areas. Atta boarded a US Airways flight to BWI, probably to meet with Hani Hanjour and his American Airlines Flight 77 crew in Laurel, Maryland, just north of Washington. On September 9, Atta would fly to Boston and then to Portland, Maine, where he would catch an early morning aircraft to connect with his Boston-to-Los Angeles American Airlines Flight 11.

Hamza and Ahmed al-Ghamdi, two of Atta’s muscle men, also travelled on the 7th, taking Airtrans from Florida to Boston via Atlanta in order to catch AA Flight 11 in Boston, where they would link up with Atta.

Jarrah took a Continental flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Newark and rented a Mitsubishi Galant from Budget Rent-a-Car. He planned to stay in Newark’s Marriot Hotel until September 9. Ahmed al-Haznawil, one of Jarrah’s muscle men, travelled Continental (albeit on a separate aircraft) to Newark on the 7th, while Ahmed al-Nami and Saeed al-Ghamdi flew Spirit. The four hijackers of United Airlines Flight 93 would be together by September 7th, making them the first crew to put together.

Jarrah, on the other hand, didn’t stay put and traveled from Newark to Washington, DC to meet with Atta (and Hanjour). On September 9, shortly after midnight, he received a speeding ticket while returning to Newark on I-95 north between Baltimore and Wilmington, Delaware.

On September 9, Marwan al-Shehhi flew from Florida to Boston on Delta. According to later FBI reconstructions, he spent the night in the Milner Hotel with Mohammad Atta, and the two were seen having breakfast together on September 10 by hotel personnel.

Two of al-Shehhi's bodyguards, Fayez Banihammad and Mohand al-Shehri, travelled from Ft. Lauderdale to Boston on Airtrans on September 8th, also checked into the Milner Hotel, where the United Airlines Flight 175 crew would stay until September 11.