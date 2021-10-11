The pilot who survived a plane crash into a tree in his neighborhood thanks his parachute for saving his life.

After his plane’s engine failed and he landed in a nearby tree, a pilot in South Carolina survived a plane accident. He claimed that it was because of his parachute that he was able to survive.

When William Kepper’s plane engine failed while flying from Aiken, South Carolina, he was forced to land. WYFF reported that police received calls around noon on Sunday afternoon reporting a jet crash near a local high school.

The plane involved, according to a local Fox News affiliate, was a single-engine Composite Technology Light Sport plane. The Wade Hampton Fire Department was the first on the scene, according to WYFF, and county and city law enforcement were also present.

Kepper told WYFF that he called the state’s busiest airport, the Downtown Greenville Airport, and declared an aviation emergency. Kepper was told he was permitted to land at the airport by airport officials, but he told WYFF he knew he wouldn’t make it in time.

Instead, Kepper was obliged to use his aircraft’s parachute in the hopes of slowing down his flight sufficiently to land safely. Keeper, fortunately, was able to steer the plane into a tree near a house about three miles from the airport.

With only a few minor scrapes, the pilot stepped out of his plane and told WYFF that he did not require hospital treatment. The parachute, he told WYFF, was what saved his life.

“The cop up at the junction said a plane had crashed and then he pointed to it and that’s when we first saw the plane up in the tree,” a close neighbor named Michael Rubner told WYFF.

Another neighbor stated that the pilot’s survival was a miracle. “I inquired if he was trying to hit the tree, and the gentleman replied, ‘No, you just don’t know where you’re going to land as soon as you open the parachute,’ but by the grace of God, he landed on that tree. That’s incredible, “WYFF spoke with Melcom Sanchez.

