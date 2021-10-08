The photograph of an orphan gorilla who went viral after ‘posing’ in a selfie has died.

Ndakasi died after a protracted illness, according to the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

After her parents were slaughtered by militia, the animal was rescued by rangers at the age of two months. When Ndakasi was discovered, it was still clinging to its dead mother.

Ndakasi lived with other orphaned mountain gorillas at the park’s orphanage, where he was reared and cared for by park manager Andre Bauma.

Ndakasi and another mountain gorilla, Ndeze, gained international attention in 2019 after they ‘photobombed’ a ranger’s photo.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death of beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi, who had been under the care of the Park’s Senkwekwe Center for more than a decade,” the park, a Unesco World Heritage Site and the only facility on the planet that cares for orphaned mountain gorillas, said in a statement.

“On the evening of September 26, Ndakasi took her dying breath in the loving arms of her caretaker and lifetime companion, Andre Bauma, following a long illness in which her condition progressively deteriorated.”

“Born to the Kabirizi tribe in April 2007, Ndakasi was only two months old when Virunga rangers discovered her clinging to the lifeless remains of her mother, who had been gunned murdered by armed militia hours earlier,” the statement continued.

“With no other family members around, rangers promptly rescued the baby gorilla and transported her to a Goma rescue center, where she saw Andre for the first time.

“Andre kept the baby close to him all night, pressing her little body against his naked chest for warmth and comfort. Ndakasi survived, but the stress of losing her family, combined with a lengthy recuperation time, rendered her too vulnerable to return to the wild.

“Ndakasi was transported to the Senkwekwe Center in 2009, along with another orphaned gorilla Ndeze, where she lived a serene life with her carers and other orphaned mountain gorillas for over a decade.”

