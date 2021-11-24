The Photo of Kyle Rittenhouse and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago Goes Viral.

A photo of Kyle Rittenhouse and Donald Trump meeting has received thousands of likes on Twitter, prompting discussion.

Rittenhouse fatally shot Anthony Huber and Joshua Ziminski during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. Rittenhouse also shot Gaige Grosskreutz, but he was lightly injured.

All charges against Rittenhouse were dismissed last week Friday, and it was determined that he acted in self-defense.

Following the conclusion of the court case, former President Donald Trump issued an emailed statement to his supporters.

“Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found NOT GUILTY of all counts,” it said. It’s called being found NOT GUILTY—and if that isn’t self-defense, I don’t know what is!” Since then, Trump has visited with Rittenhouse at Mar-a-Lago. A photo of the two has stirred a discussion, with some applauding the president’s support and others questioning its appropriateness.

On Tuesday night, Trump spoke with Sean Hannity of Fox News on the matter.

“I have to tell, Kyle, after getting to know him a little bit, he called and asked if he could come over and say hello because he was a fan,” Trump added.

“He came over with his mother, and he’s a lovely young man.” What he went through was prosecutorial misconduct, and he shouldn’t have had to go through a trial as a result of it.

“If he didn’t pull the trigger, the person who put the gun to his head, he was going to pull the trigger in a quarter of a second, Kyle was going to be dead.”

“He is an incredibly nice young man; he is 18 years old and recently departed Mar-a-Lago.”

“He shouldn’t have been put through that; that was prosecutorial misconduct, and it’s occurring all over the country right now with Democrats.”

On his Twitter feed, Donald Trump Jr. shared a photo of Rittenhouse and his father. It currently has over 34,000 likes.

pic.twitter.com/Yjr72unlvE GOATs

Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) is a Twitter user. 24 November 2021 Some social media users were offended by the image and began commenting beneath it.

"I'm sorry, but this is incorrect," one Twitter user remarked. Rittenhouse's intention was completely pure.