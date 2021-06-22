The phones are ringing off the hook ahead of the next auction, with a £10k lot up for grabs.

Buyers have expressed “record interest” in a Wirral auction house’s upcoming online sale.

Smith and Sons, a property firm located in Birkenhead, said it had received a flood of inquiries and questions ahead of its next auction on July 7.

It comes after significant demand at the company’s prior auctions, which were all performed online due to Covid restrictions.

“The degree of interest is fairly amazing – there is so much interest in the property market at the moment and it does not appear to be waning,” Smith and Sons auctioneer Chris Johnson said.

“The auction room, or virtual room, can often serve as a barometer for the overall industry, and we are witnessing a really busy market across the board.”

The auction will take place on July 7th, with bidding taking place once again through Smith and Sons’ website.

There are 34 lots available, ranging in price from £10,000 for a retail unit/store in Rock Ferry to £800,000 for the Riverhill restaurant in Oxton with considerable development potential.

A converted barn near Frankby is also up for auction, with a reference price of £190-210,000. There are a number of residential and commercial ventures available, as well as development sites and a number of residences that might be renovated.

One of these is a large property with four flats backing on to Birkenhead Park, with a reference price of £430,000.

“We are now doing viewings for all of the lots and are seeing momentum gather at a quick pace,” Chris continued. I’m excited to see how the auction goes on the day, in what I think will be a very crowded auction.”

A complete listing can be seen here, or phone (0151) 647 9272 to schedule a viewing.

