The phone of Jamie Vardy could be examined in the Coleen Rooney libel lawsuit.

A judge in the High Court has ruled that footballer Jamie Vardy’s phone can now be examined as part of his wife Rebekah’s libel case against Coleen Rooney.

Mrs Rooney, 35, accused Mrs Vardy, 39, of leaking “false information” about her private life after a months-long “sting operation” in October 2019.

Former England footballer Wayne Rooney’s wife, called “Wagatha Christie,” has publicly stated that her husband’s wife shared phony stories she had written on her personal Instagram account with The S*n newspaper.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Jamie Vardy of Leicester City, rejects the allegations and is suing Mrs Rooney for defamation.

The High Court heard at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday that both ladies will use experts to analyze Instagram data on relevant devices before the trial.

However, the two couldn’t agree on the extent of which gadgets should be covered, such as phones, tablets, or PCs.

Mrs Vardy’s Instagram account had been accessed by others, including her assistant Caroline Watt, Mr Vardy, and his social media manager, according to the court.

Mrs Vardy’s lawyer, Sara Mansoori, said her legal team was “taking steps” to make third-party Instagram data available to the court and denied there was any concealment.

“There is no difference in approach in terms of what Mrs Vardy expects and what she is willing to provide,” she continued.

Mrs Vardy’s request, on the other hand, was “unduly and extremely restricted,” according to Mrs Rooney’s attorney John Samson.

“There is an obvious double standard here… that won’t do,” he told the court. The implication is that materials are now subjected to a secrecy filter.”

“(It) is quite restricted and does not deal with unauthorized access to the Instagram account,” he continued.

“Along with the connections between private content on (Mrs Rooney’s) Instagram account and articles in The S*n newspaper, the case will turn on the length of time, regularity, and frequency of access to the defendant’s Instagram account made from accounts connected to the claimant,” Mr Samson continued in written arguments.

“This information is broader and more comprehensive than what is available on individual personal devices.”

