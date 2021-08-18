The Philadelphia Christopher Columbus Statue will remain in place, despite the city’s decision to remove it, according to a judge.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled against the city of Philadelphia, allowing a contentious statue of Christopher Columbus to be shown publicly.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick has overturned a judgment by the Board of License and Inspection Review, which affirmed a Philadelphia Historical Commission decision to remove the statue last September.

Patrick wrote in a seven-page judgement that the city’s decision to remove the statue, which is now on display at Marconi Plaza but hidden behind a box to prevent damage, was made without “legal grounding.”

The judge allegedly noted in her conclusion, “It is puzzling to this court as to how the City of Philadelphia intends to remove the Statue without any legal foundation.” “The city’s entire rationale and case is without legal support.”

Last year, Mayor Jim Kenney of Philadelphia said that permitting the statue to remain on public display could jeopardize public safety. Following widespread protests triggered by George Floyd’s death, displaying the statue had become a particularly divisive topic, resulting in politically heated clashes between those who wanted it removed and those who wanted it to stay.

Patrick, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court earlier this year and described herself as “the Republican candidate liberal Democrats fear the most,” decided that there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the public safety concerns. She described previous clashes over the statue as “isolated.” The city is considering filing an appeal.

“While we are disappointed by the decision, we are reviewing it right now and considering all possibilities, including an appeal,” Kenney’s deputy communications director Kevin Lessard said in a statement acquired by This website. “The statue will remain at Marconi Plaza and will be kept safe in its current box.”

In recent years, statues of Columbus have been controversial due to thoughts that the Italian explorer is a symbol and reminder of the oppression and genocide experienced by indigenous peoples in North America and the Caribbean during European colonization.

Others, many of whom are Italian Americans, argue that Columbus statues and memorials are merely a harmless celebration of Italian American ancestry.

