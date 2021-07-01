The phantom of the Grey Lady terrorized Liverpool schoolchildren in the 1980s.

Speke Hall is said to be one of Merseyside’s most haunted buildings, and it was a popular school trip in the 1980s.

The prospect of running into a ghost was the most thrilling element of a visit to the 500-year-old Tudor manor house for youngsters.

And the prospect of seeing the grey lady filled him with both terror and excitement.

Residents of a sleepy Liverpool community were stunned by an escaped elephant.

The Norris family erected Speke Hall in 1530, and Lady Mary Norris inherited the house – and a significant fortune – in the 1730s.

Lord Sidney Beauclerk, the notorious Lord Sidney Beauclerk, was her husband. He was dubbed “Worthless Sidney” because he is supposed to have gambled excessively and had to tell his wife that he had squandered the family riches.

Mary, overtaken with grief and rage at her husband, is said to have taken her young son from his cradle and thrown him out the window into the moat below.

Mary is supposed to have followed her son by hurling herself out the window, distraught about what she had done.

People have reported to have seen a grey figure gliding around the tapestry room since then, which they believe is her ghost.

Some visitors claim to have seen her clutching her infant son at the window. Others have been disturbed by the sight of a child’s cot being rocked by an unidentified hand.

The last person to leave the tapestry room would see the grey lady, according to another legend recounted to visitors to the hall.

These rumors circulated throughout the classrooms, causing huge groups of screaming youngsters to rush to the exits in order to avoid being the last one out.

However, the tragic destiny of Mary and her son may or may not be true, leading to speculation that the apparition is someone else entirely.

It should come as no surprise that these are well-worn legends amplified and exaggerated by tour guides and have become part of the 500-year-old structure’s legacy.

However, Speke Hall is regarded as one of Merseyside’s most likely haunted locations, and in 2009,. The summary comes to a close.