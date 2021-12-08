The Pfizer covid vaccine to combat the Omicron variant could be ready by March, according to the company.

According to Mirror Online, UK vaccine producers made their first announcement on the chances of their vaccines being successful against the highly altered strain.

According to a joint statement released today, laboratory tests revealed that a three-shot course had a neutralizing impact on the new strain.

Two vaccination doses produced much reduced neutralising antibodies, according to the suppliers, but a third dosage raised neutralising antibodies by a factor of 25.

However, it is yet unknown if this will be necessary, so getting your first two doses and booster shots is still the recommended plan of action.

“The best course of action to avoid the spread of Covid-19 is to ensure as many people as possible are completely vaccinated with the initial two dose series and a booster,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla stated.

The company stated that they would continue their efforts to bring an Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine to market, which they began on November 25, when the strain first sparked global concern among scientists.

They also stated that the Comirnaty vaccine’s anticipated output of 4 billion doses in 2022 would not be affected if a modified vaccination was required.

Pfizer vaccination antibodies could be up to 40 times less efficient in delivering protection against the variation, according to a preliminary study.

The small trial looked at only 12 individuals who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but it is thought to be the first proof of vaccine effectiveness against the new type.

Even though the lab data did not provide any new information, the US-German vaccine partners expressed optimism about their shot’s ability to protect against any serious Omicron sickness.

They claim that Omicron’s mutations have little effect on the vast majority of surface structures on the Omicron spike protein targeted by T-cells, which typically arise after immunization.

Those who have been twice jabbed and have recovered from Covid infection are expected to have the most protection against the strain, which was initially discovered in South.