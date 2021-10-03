The petrol station, which charges £2.68 per litre, has run out of fuel.

Despite charging nearly double the average price of fuel at £2.68 per litre, a petrol station in Chelsea has run out of fuel.

The Cloisters Gulf Petrol station, according to the Mirror Online, charges £2.68 for unleaded fuel and £2.68 for super unleaded.

When compared to normal prices, the station on Sloane Avenue in London has been categorized as pricey. “As of September 30, the average price for unleaded petrol in the UK was £1.36, while the average price for Super Unleaded fuel was £1.48,” according to the RAC foundation.

Despite the exorbitant prices, motorists continued to fill up their tanks.

Kajem Nava, the station’s carpark manager, acknowledged to the Mirror Online that fuel had run out the day before yesterday, but that more will be delivered on Monday.

However, according to one expert, the fuel shortage situation will only worsen.

Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), told BBC Radio 4 Today that it is still a “very major problem” in London and the South East.

“If anything, it had gotten worse in London and the South East, and possibly areas of eastern England,” he said.

He also stated that bringing in the military to assist with delivery would have a limited impact.

“This isn’t going to be a tremendous panacea; it’ll be a big help, but in terms of volume, they won’t be able to carry that much,” Mr Madderson said.

“We need to start prioritizing supplies to filling stations in London and the South East, particularly the independent ones that serve as neighborhood retail sites.”

“At the pump, expect increases of one, two, or even three pence per litre. This isn’t a case of profiteering. This is a true increase in wholesale prices due to global factors.”