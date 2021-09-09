The pervert masseur begs the judge not to imprison him until he receives the results of his tests.

While on trial for sexually assaulting six women, a masseur suspects he had a stroke.

Last month, Christopher Barnes was convicted of grabbing and abusing six women while massaging them.

The 46-year-old complained of feeling unwell throughout the trial at Liverpool Crown Court and went to the hospital for an MRI scan.

Barnes was scheduled to be sentenced for his crimes on Friday, but he has requested that the date be pushed back so that he may attend a second hospital session to receive the scan results.

On August 18, a jury found Barnes guilty of six sexual assaults on women at his Mossley Hill ‘Reiki Relaxation’ center.

The criminal admitted sexually abusing two more women at the massage parlor in 2019, according to the verdict, and their allegations prompted six more victims to come forward.

Barnes was spared prison for the previous offenses due to the “harmful effect” on his sick mother, but now that he has been convicted of sexual attacks on six other women, he faces prison time.

The adjournment was made “to ensure Mr Barnes can attend his follow up visit in reference to an MRI that took place on September 7,” defense attorney Richard Dawson said at a hearing yesterday that Barnes was not required to attend.

The meeting “should provide insight into whether Mr Barnes experienced a stroke at that time during the trial when he was expressing concerns about feeling sick,” Mr Dawson added.

“Plainly, he is at risk of losing his liberty, and the prison is unlikely to transport him to that follow-up,” he said.

The follow-up, Mr Dawson warned, “may have genuine and serious repercussions for his future health.”

“I wouldn’t want anyone, particularly Mr Barnes, to believe that confirming he had a stroke would save him from prison,” Judge Neil Flewitt said.

Mr Dawson stated that this was not the case, adding, “I believe for his own peace of mind, he would like to understand what the future medical repercussions were.”

The prosecutor, Michael Scholes, stated that he had received no instructions to object to an.