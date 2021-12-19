The persons behind Merseyside’s pub, bar, and retail names.

Many of Merseyside’s pubs, bars, and stores have amazing stories behind their names, and this is certainly true of many of Merseyside’s pubs, bars, and shops.

Caz, who owns a kitchen in Crosby, Eric, who owns a restaurant on Mathew Street, Ma Boyle, and Ma Egerton are among them.

Here, we explore deeper into the story behind some of Merseyside’s most significant and well-loved landmarks.

What was the name of the Eric who encouraged the city to adopt punk?

Eric’s, which is located on Mathew Street, has its roots in the late 1970s punk culture.

Eric’s, on the other hand, is not the name of the company’s founder.

It was given to the venue by its founders, Ken Testi and Roger Eagle, in reaction to a number of disco clubs in the area at the time with names like Tiffany’s.

Ken Testi was well-known for promoting Queen’s early success and booking them shows across the country.

Eric’s was founded by Testi and Eagle in 1976. The Stranglers, Sex Pistols, The Clash, and The Ramones, as well as later Echo and the Bunnymen and The Lightning Seeds, all played Eric’s.

The Eric’s name was restored as a live music venue in 2011 after its contentious closure in 1980, which sparked mass protests.

Who is the Dafna who makes the best cheesecake in the world?

Dafna’s Cheese Cake Factory is one of the most well-known shops on Smithdown Road, and many South Liverpool residents will recognize it.

Anne Lev, a Liverpool schoolteacher, came up with the concept for the shop.

Anne spotted an opportunity in 1973 and used her culinary skills to create cheesecakes.

The intention was to sell to nearby businesses and eateries.

Anne started off working from home, but she couldn’t keep up with the demand and growing popularity of her cakes, so she moved to the current location in 1977.

Dafna is the name of her husband’s boat. It was anchored in the Israeli port of Tel Aviv.

Her children, who were reading Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the time, provided additional inspiration. Dafna’s Cheese Cake Factory is the result of combining the two ideas.

