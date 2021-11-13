The perpetrator of a father of five who was shot and killed outside a gym still walks free.

Members of a south Liverpool neighborhood who know the name of a killer have been urged to come forward by a senior police officer.

Colin Smith’s murder occurred 14 years ago this weekend, and cops have stated that they are still motivated to bring the killer to justice.

On Tuesday, November 13, 2007, a shooter armed with a pump action shotgun awaited Mr Smith as he said his goodbyes to pals at Nel’s gym in Speke.

Drug and money laundering allegations have been filed against a Liverpool property developer.

Mr Smith, a father of five, was shot twice in the chest and died on the spot.

Mr. Smith was well-known in the city and had a variety of commercial interests in the area.

Mr Smith, along with reputed narcotics lord Curtis Warren, was exonerated of claims that he was involved in a £190 million scheme to introduce Venezuelan cocaine into the UK in 1993.

The case was described at the time as the country’s largest ever drug conspiracy, and it was heard in Newcastle Crown Court.

The men were apprehended when authorities confiscated 900 kilograms of high purity cocaine during Operation Singer in March 1992, which was an unparalleled recovery for the authorities at the time.

Mr. Smith’s family has already stated that he was never convicted of a narcotics offense and categorically denies any connection to Warren.

Mr Smith’s murder sparked speculation that he was murdered as a result of a dispute over a huge cocaine shipment.

The police have refused to comment on the rumors. Mr Smith’s family has already claimed that he was deceived by members of the Speke community.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder. Two males, now 55 and 25, have been detained on suspicion of murder conspiracy. There have been no charges filed.

Mr Smith’s murder had an impact on his son Colin, who was only a kid at the time, according to evidence presented at Liverpool Crown Court earlier this year.

Colin Smith jnr sobbed in court as he stated that he was just eight or nine years old when his father died.

The incident came to light during Smith jnr’s trial for causing death via unsafe driving. He was imprisoned. “The summary has come to an end.”