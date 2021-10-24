The perfect romantic vacation is a hideaway cabin with a fairy tale wagon and a hot tub.

A one-of-a-kind cottage is supposed to be the ideal off-grid romantic vacation for anyone in need of some R&R.

In Wirral, the Lazy Bear retreat offers couples the opportunity to stay in a compact Nordic style cabin equipped with its own fairy tale showman’s wagon and warm hot tub.

Solar lamps and a log burning furnace keep it comfortable and warm, as does a handcrafted king-sized box bed.

Couples may feel a world away from the fast pace of life as they sit on the side of a private lake surrounded by trees and open fields, yet you’re only a short drive from Liverpool and Chester.

Michal Simpson, the owner and host, told 2chill what sets her retreat unique from others in the vicinity.

“It’s a beautiful site,” the 56-year-old, who is originally from West Kirby, said. “On summer days, you can cycle along the track to the pubs in Parkgate, see the comings and goings on the beach at West Kirby.”

“In the winter, after a dip in the wood-fired hot tub, cozy up to the wood stove and cook your evening meal over an open fire.”

“Perfect spot for getting away from it all,” one newlywed couple explained after giving the vacation five stars.

“We had a wonderful three days here on our honeymoon, feeding the ducks, relaxing in the hot tub, and toasting marshmallows over the fire pit.” Beautifully calm and comfy.” “The cottage and surrounding area were excellent,” another delighted pair remarked, “beautiful set-up with the pond, which is a really pleasant touch.”

“You’re surrounded by trees or fields, with just sheep and birds to keep you company. The hot tub was excellent; it had a good size and was simple to heat.

“We liked the hot tub in the rain and sun, as well as reading inside the cabin when it was freezing outside but nice and snug inside.” We could have easily remained longer!” “An fantastic, calm, gorgeous refuge!” said a third reviewer. It was absolutely ideal.

“The host has put a lot of effort into this site; it’s a true glamping 5 star treat for anyone looking to get away from it all; we didn’t want to go.”

“Summary finishes” if you do.