The perfect ingredients for the return of meaningful Champions League football to Liverpool are a fiery Anfield and AC Milan.

There have been fifteen European Cup victories. There were a total of 25 final appearances. As well as a slew of national titles and prizes.

When the draw for the Champions League’s first round was revealed last month, all eyes were drawn to the glamorous group, which included Liverpool.

The Reds have been placed in the toughest section of the competition, featuring Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, Italian heavyweights AC Milan, and seasoned Portuguese contenders Porto.

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman, a two-time winner of the competition with Real Madrid, feels Jurgen Klopp’s team should not be intimidated by such historically great opponents.

He says, “The names are big, but I don’t think the style they’re playing is big.” “It shouldn’t have an impact on Liverpool.

As a rejuvenated AC Milan casts away old shortcomings, Liverpool is primed to break new territory in the Champions League.

“I don’t believe Liverpool will have too many problems. Milan were second in a bad Italian league, but they didn’t bother me. Similarly, Porto is not the same Porto that Liverpool thrashed two or three years ago.

“Atletico Madrid has brought in Antoine Griezmann, who will help them, but you already know what you’ll get from them. They’ll play defense and try to score a goal.

“However, for every guy you identify from Atletico Madrid, I can name someone from Liverpool who I believe is a superior player. They will, nevertheless, be difficult to defeat.

“It would surprise me if Liverpool did not advance from this group.”

Liverpool kick off their Champions League campaign against AC Milan tomorrow evening, marking the first time the two sides have played in a competitive match outside of the finals they both won in 2005 and 2007.

The Reds haven’t played in front of a crowd in European competition since losing to Atletico Madrid in the second round at home in March 2020, during the commencement of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Everyone is looking forward to a terrific Champions League night at Anfield once again,” McManaman says. The world came to a halt after the Atletico Madrid game last year.

"Everyone is looking forward to a terrific Champions League night at Anfield once again," McManaman says. The world came to a halt after the Atletico Madrid game last year.

"Those Champions League nights are really special," says the player.