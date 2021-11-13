The percentage of Republicans who believe Trump will be re-elected by the end of the year has risen to 28%.

According to a new poll, more Republicans now believe Donald Trump will be re-elected president before the end of 2021.

The study of 1,500 Americans was conducted by the Economist/YouGov between November 6 and 9. “How likely or unlikely do you believe it is that Donald Trump will be reinstated as President by the end of 2021?” was one of the questions that respondents answered. In a November poll, 13 percent of Republicans thought it is “extremely likely” that the former president will be reinstated, compared to only 11 percent of Republicans who said the same in an October poll.

Republicans who believe Trump would be reinstated “quite likely” by the end of 2021 jumped from 11% in October to 15% in November.

According to the YouGov poll, the number of Trump supporters who believe the former president will “very likely” return to the White House grew by 1% in November compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, the percentage of Democrats who agreed with that statement fell from 7% to 4% in November.

Trump intimated in September that he would be reinstated as president if it was a feasible due to “tremendous voting fraud.”

Gina Loudon, a host for the conservative television network Real America’s Voice, asked Trump when America will “get President Trump back” at a rally in Perry, Georgia.

“Well, we’ll have to see,” Trump said. “There has been a lot of voter fraud.” And it’s being released on a daily basis, so we’ll have to wait and see.” Despite the fact that the November YouGov poll demonstrated that more Republican voters trusted the former president, it also highlighted growing dissatisfaction among other Republicans.

According to the polls, the number of Republicans disapproving of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s job has grown by 1% over the previous month.

McCarthy has been chastised by his Republican colleagues for failing to stop the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan from passing on November 5. McCarthy’s capacity to lead the GOP’s interests in the future has been questioned by Republicans.

“It’s not too soon to be asking whether Representative Kevin McCarthy should be removed from leadership for his inability to keep his caucus together,” the National Review stated on November 6. This is a condensed version of the information.