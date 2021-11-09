The percentage of Americans who’strongly approve’ of Biden’s performance has dropped to 15%, according to a poll.

According to a new CNN poll done by SSRS, President Joe Biden’s favorability among supporters is declining, even among those who “strongly approve” of the Democrat.

According to the survey, 48% of Americans favor of Biden’s presidency, while 52% disapprove. The number of respondents who “highly approve” of the president has dropped from 34% in April to 15% in November.

CNN does not always ask Americans to assess their approval strength in each survey, but the number never fell below 20% during the presidencies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

According to CNN, 36% of respondents said they “strongly disapprove” of Biden’s administration, which is comparable to the number in April, indicating that the decrease in his approval rating comes from a group that wasn’t previously opposed to Biden.

The poll revealed that nearly all persons 65 and older, or roughly 95%, approved of the president among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. However, among those under the age of 30, only 61 percent approve. Only 9% of the subgroup strongly supports the president.

The majority of Americans, approximately 58 percent, believe Biden hasn’t paid attention to the country’s most pressing challenges, according to CNN’s poll, which was conducted between November 1 and 4, before the House enacted the bipartisan infrastructure measure.

The economy, according to more than one-third of Americans (36%) is the country’s top challenge. According to the poll, 72 percent of that group believes Biden hasn’t been paying attention to the proper problems.

The pandemic was considered as the second most serious issue, with COVID causing the most concern among 20 percent of respondents. However, 79 percent of respondents in this subset agreed with Biden’s aims, while 21% disagreed.

Although six out of ten people believe Trump doesn’t have the correct goals, this is similar to what people thought about Trump in September 2017 and Obama in January 2010. According to CNN, in those months, 59 percent and 55 percent of people disapproved of the former presidents’ objectives, respectively.

Following the midterm elections in the presidents’ second year, both Republicans and Democrats lost power in Congress, according to a CNN survey conducted one year before the 2022 elections.

