The penultimate weekend before Christmas, Liverpool’s city core looked like this.

On Saturday, hundreds of people flocked to Liverpool’s city centre to celebrate the final weekend before Christmas.

Christmas shoppers flocked to Church Street and Liverpool ONE to buy last-minute gifts before the big day.

Pub patrons posed in Christmas sweaters and Santa hats as they went out for drinks with friends and family on Matthew Street.

People dipped into street food and mulled wine at the city’s Christmas markets near St George’s Hall and the neighboring St John’s Gardens, which also had a bustling vibe.

Following the tight coronavirus limitations imposed over the Christmas holiday last year, many individuals were eager to make the most of the festivities.

On December 8, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new set of restrictions to assist battle the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus type.

The government’s ‘Plan B,’ which affirmed the introduction of vaccine passports and a new work-from-home policy, includes the Prime Minister’s harsher requirements.

Following the announcement earlier this month, restaurant owners in Liverpool have reported that people are canceling Christmas reservations.

With news of more restrictions on the way, we ventured into the city center to check how this year’s final weekend before Christmas compares to prior years.

Friends Michelle, 49, and Hayley, 39, were out having drinks and a pre-Christmas lunch in the city center on Saturday.

“I believe it’s pretty much the same as most Christmases, it’s crowded and bright,” Hayley told The Washington Newsday.

“Last year wasn’t great with the covid situation, but I hope things are starting to normalize.”

“Of course, we continue to take precautions such as wearing a mask and applying hand gel. We’re doing our best, and if you don’t [go out], you’re not really living, are you?” She continued, ” “I must say, on the bus earlier, a lot of people were talking about being tested before they came out, just like us, so everyone is taking precautions so they can have a nice Christmas.” Michelle and Hayley stated they’ll get a covid test tomorrow to make sure they’re not infected.

“I think people are getting out while they can because they think it’s going to go,” Michelle added.

