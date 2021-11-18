The Pentagon’s Reaction to the ‘Chaotic and Confusing’ Situation The January 6th Insurgency Was Reasonable: IG.

According to an independent evaluation, the Pentagon’s response to a “chaotic and perplexing” insurgency on Jan. 6 was reasonable.

The Defense Department’s Office of Inspector General found the response was “reasonable, supported by requirements, consistent with the DoD’s roles and responsibilities for DSCA, and compliance with laws, rules, and other applicable guidelines,” according to a report released on Wednesday.

According to The Associated Press, the decision of acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy “was acceptable in light of the conditions that existed on that day and demands from D.C. officials” and the Capitol Police.

The National Guard of the District of Columbia took roughly three hours to respond to the Capitol, which has been a point of contention among critics. The Pentagon has stated that more time was required to assess the mission, equipment, and national guard, as well as to grant and convey fresh orders to commanders.

The IG report is one of many investigations and evaluations that took place on that day. The rowdy throng of Trump supporters who overtook police and broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 was responsible for the riot. Inside, the rioters were on the lookout for lawmakers. According to The New York Times, the Senate was meeting to validate the election while the House was in session. Former Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi were removed out of harm’s way.

According to legislation, the Pentagon inspector general conducts audits, reviews, and investigations into Pentagon activity. It is a self-governing body.

Others are focusing more on the roles of then-President Donald Trump and his supporters, while the inspector general focused on the military reaction to the Jan. 6 insurgency. Investigators are investigating into whether they planned or prompted the attack. Before the insurgency, supporters gathered at a rally.

Over 600 people have been arrested and charged in connection with the uprising. Seven people have died as a result of the rioting, including Trump supporter Ashli Babbit, who was shot and killed while attempting to storm into the House chamber.

Jacob Chansley, the spear-wielding rioter whose horned fur helmet, bare chest, and face paint made him one of the attack on the Capitol’s most recognized figures, was sentenced to 41 months in jail on Wednesday. Who is Chansley? This is a condensed version of the information.