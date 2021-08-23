The Pentagon will need the COVID vaccine as the number of military deaths from the virus rises by one-third.

The Pentagon stated Monday that service members will be required to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine after the number of military deaths from the virus increased by more than one-third in the last month, according to the Associated Press.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise in the military, where members are frequently close to one another, risking a wider transmission of the extremely contagious Delta strain. The number of service members killed by the virus has risen from 25 to 34 in the last month.

The order is being issued as the Pfizer vaccine receives complete approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is following through on his promise to demand the vaccinations once the FDA approves the vaccine, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. He stated that guidelines are in the works, and that a timeline will be released in the coming days.

Austin’s decision mirrors similar moves by governments and businesses throughout the world as they grapple with the Delta variant, which has pushed the number of cases in the United States to levels not seen since last winter.

In a document dated August 9, Austin stated that he would seek the president’s approval to make the vaccine mandatory by mid-September, or as soon as FDA licensure is granted, “whichever comes first.” According to the Pentagon, the military has adequate immunizations to meet the demands.

The moves taken Monday to make the vaccine mandatory are an attempt, according to Kirby, to safeguard the safety of military personnel. Concerns about the virus are particularly high in the military, where service personnel live and work in close quarters in barracks and on ships, posing a greater danger of rapid spread. Any significant virus epidemic in the military may jeopardize America’s ability to defend itself in the event of a security crisis.

General Mark Milley said in a statement to the force earlier this month that medical authorities urge the vaccine and that having it is critical to keeping a military ready to defend the country. Milley scribbled a handwritten comment at the bottom of his message: “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a vital force protection and readiness issue.”

There were more than 1 million military members as of August 18.