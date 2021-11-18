The Pentagon will increase funding for troops facing food insecurity and high rent.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed Wednesday that the Pentagon will provide higher housing payments to troops experiencing food insecurity and high rent, as well as search for strategies to combat hunger in the military.

According to the Associated Press, Austin told reporters that troops already had enough to worry about, and “basic necessities like food and lodging should not be among them.”

According to Feeding America, as many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having problems feeding their families. According to the organization, which coordinates the efforts of over 200 food banks around the country, 29 percent of troops in the lowest enlisted ranks faced food poverty in the previous year.

The Pentagon will temporarily raise housing allowances for troops who live in regions where rent has increased by at least 10% this year, according to Austin. According to the Associated Press, interim accommodation compensation will be offered to those migrating into locations where housing is scarce.

The undersecretary of personnel, according to Austin, has 90 days to develop a long-term strategy.

Due to the lack of a formal research, the actual scope of the issue is up for debate. However, campaigners claim that this isn’t a new issue, and that it primarily affects junior-level enlisted service personnel with children, ranging in rank from E1 to E4.

Lower-ranking enlisted members are paid poorly, and frequent movements make it difficult for spouses to find stable work. This problem is exacerbated by an Agriculture Department rule that prevents thousands of low-income military families from receiving food stamps through the SNAP government assistance program.

Soldiers who do not live on bases are granted a housing stipend. When applying for food stamps, this stipend is taken into account as income. Typically, the increased payment is enough to keep families out of the food stamp program. Housing payments, on the other hand, are not counted as income for other government programs.

Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a former Blackhawk pilot who lost both legs in an Iraqi helicopter disaster, has introduced legislation to create a Basic Needs Allowance payment for military families in need.

Representative James McGovern has asked the Pentagon to investigate the problem and for the USDA’s Basic Allowance for Housing law to be repealed.

Austin stated that in addition to the urgent efforts, he will take the following steps.