The Pentagon has taken unprecedented control of the iconic U.S. military newspaper, *Stars and Stripes*, in a move that has sparked an outcry from press freedom advocates. The decision to overhaul the newspaper’s editorial independence comes as the Department of Defense seeks to focus its coverage exclusively on military readiness and combat efficiency, sidelining what it deems “woke distractions.”

A Shift in Mission

In a statement released on social media, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell declared that the *Stars and Stripes* newspaper would be returning to its “original mission,” which he described as serving the needs of America’s warfighters. This directive marks the end of an era of editorial autonomy that has been in place since the paper’s founding during the Civil War. The new focus will align the paper’s content strictly with the military’s combat and operational priorities.

As part of the overhaul, civilian editors, along with the independent ombudsman position, will be eliminated, raising concerns about the future of unbiased reporting in the publication. Critics argue that this shift transforms *Stars and Stripes* from a trusted news source into a government-controlled outlet, tailored to present military objectives and political agendas.

Press Freedom Concerns

In response, press freedom organizations, such as PEN America, have condemned the Pentagon’s actions, claiming that it undermines journalistic integrity and violates the constitutional principles of a free press. “This move risks turning a credible news outlet into a propaganda tool,” said Tim Richardson, a spokesperson for PEN America. “American troops deserve independent news, not political messaging.”

Reports indicate that applicants for positions at the paper will now be screened for their loyalty to the administration’s policy initiatives, a measure that could potentially compromise the impartiality of reporting.

For international observers, this shift in U.S. military media is part of a broader global trend of tightening government control over public information. As the U.S. military expands its presence in regions like Africa, the loss of an independent journalistic voice within its ranks raises significant questions about transparency and accountability in future military operations.