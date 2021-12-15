The Pentagon should revoke the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for National Guard members, according to these five governors.

Five governors from across the United States have called on the Department of Defense to remove its vaccine mandate for members of the National Guard, which can result in servicemembers being fired if they do not comply.

The governors acknowledged Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s authority to set “readiness standards” for uniformed military service members in a letter sent on Tuesday, but argued that he was overstepping his authority by interfering with their own authority as commanders in chief of their states’ National Guard units with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“Directives controlling whether Title 32 training can take place, defining disciplinary requirements for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinated, and forcing separation from each state National Guard if you are unvaccinated are beyond your constitutional and statutory power,” they argued.

Unless called up for federal duty, the National Guard reports to the governor of the state in which they serve. These conflicting lines of power have been at the heart of the struggle, which began with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s order to guardsmen under his command to refuse the vaccine mandate, risking their pay and livelihoods.

The letter’s signatories are governors from Iowa, Nebraska, Alaska, Mississippi, and Wyoming, all of whom are Republicans like Gov. Stitt. Governors from both parties have endorsed immunizations, but they have declined to impose mandates and have contested those imposed by the Biden administration through executive order.

In a statement, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds stated, “The federal government continues to intrude farther into the lives of Americans, especially those defending our country and protecting our very freedoms.”

“It’s incomprehensible to believe that the government will go so far as to deprive these respectable men and women of their nation’s highest duty if they refuse to cooperate. They defend the very freedoms that the federal government does not appear to believe they are entitled to,” she concluded.

