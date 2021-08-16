The Pentagon shifts blame, claiming that the US did not plan for Afghan forces to surrender without a fight.

According to Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby, the US military “did not predict” the extent to which Afghan forces would fall victim to a Taliban takeover.

Kirby told reporters at a Pentagon press conference on Monday that the US military had gone through multiple planning exercises looking at possible scenarios surrounding the withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan, adding that “plans are terrific, and we take them seriously, but they are not and never have been perfectly predictive.”

“It would absolutely be inaccurate to assume that the United States military did not regard as a distinct possibility that the Taliban could overrun the country, including Kabul,” Kirby told a reporter when asked if one of the scenarios was a complete Taliban takeover of the capital city of Kabul.

“It happened a lot of times pretty quickly,” Kirby continued. “And one of the things we couldn’t foresee and didn’t expect was the extent to which Afghan forces surrendered, sometimes without a fight.” Kirby’s remark appeared to assign blame to the Afghan forces, based on his view of their hasty capitulation.

Kirby continued, “The President stated he didn’t see it happening.”

President Joe Biden said earlier Monday at the White House, “The truth is this did unravel more swiftly than we had anticipated.” Kirby’s comments came shortly after.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.