The Pentagon has instructed leaders to set a “ambitious timetable” for the vaccination of 800,000 troops.

According to a document obtained by the Associated Press, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged service leaders on Wednesday to “impose ambitious timetables for implementation” of a new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops.

The announcement comes only days after the FDA handed full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, now sold as Comirnaty, and it was added to a list of necessary vaccines for service personnel.

According to Pentagon data, almost 800,000 service personnel have yet to be inoculated against the virus. The document does not specify the breadth of the “ambitious timetables,” but it does ask military services to report on their progress on a regular basis.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Austin has made it clear to the services that he expects them to move rapidly and that this will be accomplished in weeks, not months, according to a senior military official.

In the memo, Austin stated, “To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force.” “I have judged that mandatory vaccination against coronavirus disease…is vital to safeguard the Force and defend the American people…after extensive consultation with medical specialists and military leadership, and with the approval of the President.”

Pfizer injections will be available to troops at their bases and from their commands all throughout the world. According to the Pentagon, there is enough vaccine supply to meet demand. Individual service members are also free to obtain any of the other COVID immunizations.

The vaccine mandate, on the other hand, may pose a barrier for National Guard personnel that are dispersed across the country and only meet once a month for compulsory drills.

According to the Pentagon, there are about 800,000 troops in the Guard and Reserve, with over 1.3 million on active service. More than 1 million active duty, Guard, and Reserve military members have been fully vaccinated as of August 18, with roughly 245,000 more having received at least one injection.

Senior military officials have used a variety of public appeals, as well as social media and other efforts, to pressure their troops to receive immunizations. However, many service members have been hesitant, as is true of the general public in the United States.

Defense officials have stated that getting the is crucial for troops. This is a condensed version of the information.