The Pentagon has formed a new group to investigate the ‘threats’ posed by UFOs.

The Department of Defense (DoD) has formed a new organization to combat any “threats” presented by unexplained phenomena known as unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

In a memo released on Tuesday, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said that the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group (AOIMSG) would replace the Navy’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force.

According to a release from the Department of Defense, the AOIMSG “will synchronize efforts across the Department and the broader United States government to detect, identify, and attribute objects” of interest in restricted military airspace, as well as “assess and mitigate any associated threats to flight safety and national security.” In her memo, Hicks stated that one of the group’s goals will be to “standardize UAP reporting.”

Senior officials from the Department of Defense and the intelligence community will run AOIMSG. The initiative will be directed by an executive council that includes Ronald Moultrie, the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, Lieutenant General Andrew Poppas, the Director of the Joint Staff, and officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The group’s establishment comes around five months after the Navy’s UAP Task Force released a highly anticipated report. Out of 144 sightings analyzed, the nine-page unclassified paper was “able to identify one reported UAP with high confidence.” Due to a lack of evidence, the reported object was believed to be “a huge, deflated balloon,” while the other 143 UAPs remained unidentified.

There were 80 sightings that “included observation with multiple sensors” and “11 reports of recorded occurrences in which pilots reported near misses with a UAP,” according to the report. The investigation found no indication that the items were of extraterrestrial origin, contrary to popular belief. Regardless of the likelihood of “observer misinterpretation,” investigators concluded that the majority of UAPs “probably actually reflect tangible objects.” The new group may be able to assist in resolving issues with object identification. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said the problems stemmed in part from the government’s lack of “a consistent means of reporting” information and data on UAPs during a “Our Future in Space” discussion earlier this month.

