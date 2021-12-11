The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has overturned the governor’s school mask mandate, putting the onus back on the schools.

The state Supreme Court of Pennsylvania invalidated a mask order imposed by the state’s acting health secretary for K-12 schools and child care facilities on Friday, leaving school districts to decide whether or not to require pupils to wear masks.

The decision to overturn the rule came after cases increased by more than 20% in the last two weeks, with an average of over 4,000 hospitalizations per day, a 55 percent increase since November. According to the Associated Press, nursing homes and certain hospitals are overburdened as a result of a rise in cases and personnel shortages.

According to The Associated Press, the state Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that said the state’s acting health secretary Alison Beam didn’t have the authority to require masks without a governor-issued disaster declaration. Gov. Tom Wolf’s press secretary Beth Rementer called the decision “extremely disappointing.”

“We are hopeful that many school districts will make proper mitigation decisions moving ahead,” Rementer added.

Regardless of state rules, 59 of the state’s 474 school districts filed a plan to the Education Department in July stating that masks will be required for the current school year.

Masks, according to Rementer, are “a proven and simple approach to keep kids in school without interruption and engage in sports and other extracurricular activities,” and the administration expects that schools will emphasize children’ health and safety in the future.

The decision’s practical significance will be determined by the judges’ written judgment or views in the case, as well as which schools and school districts apply their own masking restrictions.

The lower court determined that Pennsylvania’s disease control law does not grant health secretary “blanket authority to create new rules and regulations out of thin air, provided they are tied in some way to disease control or can otherwise be classified as disease control measures.”

“The decision on what to do with the ramifications of this ruling will be left to the 500 school districts in Pennsylvania,” said Thomas W. King III, a lawyer. This is a condensed version of the information.