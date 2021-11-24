The Pennsylvania Republican Party hires a firm with no prior election experience to conduct a voting ‘investigation.’

It’s still unclear what Iowa-based consulting firm Envoy Sage and its president Steve Lahr could accomplish as the firm hired last week by Pennsylvania Republicans to conduct a “forensic probe” of the 2020 election after speaking with reporters on Tuesday.

According to The Associated Press, the business was hired last week on a six-month, $270,000 contract with no prior experience reviewing elections. Former President Donald Trump and his followers are believed to have put pressure on the hire, seeking to unearth the first piece of evidence that last year’s presidential election was rigged.

In a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Lahr said his firm was recruited to look into last year’s presidential election and the state’s primary election from May, as well as analyze tips submitted in response to the Senate Republicans’ request for citizen evidence of “election improprieties.”

He also stated that if the firm deems it essential, they could add more than their existing six employees or other subcontractors with election experience.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the firm’s website touts their work history as “investigating fraud and embezzlement in the oil business, examining a corporate merger, and exposing wrongdoing in nongovernmental groups.”

According to the Associated Press, critics of the state’s Senate Republicans said those who pushed for the “forensic probe” were primarily driven by the absurd possibility of Trump’s reinstatement.

An audit like this, according to state election officials, would be superfluous because counties and the state previously did one after the election and found no evidence of fraud.

Countless courts, members of Trump’s own own Justice Department, and multiple state recounts have all rejected Trump’s assertions. Outside of the Senate Republicans, no prosecutor, judge, or election authority has expressed concern about election fraud in the state.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The firm’s ultimate goal, according to Lahr, is to “make suggestions based on facts analysis for future elections and voting integrity legislation.”

Both in the military and as a Defense Department contractor, Lahr performed investigations and audits and created “crucial information and intelligence” from “extensive, sophisticated, and sensitive investigation research and multi-discipline analysis.”

When asked for more information, he claimed the majority of it is classified at the highest levels of the federal government. This is a condensed version of the information.