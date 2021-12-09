The Pennsylvania Health System is running out of beds. Patients in the ER must wait 10 to 20 hours due to the COVID Surge.

Due to the COVID outbreak, Geisinger, one of Pennsylvania’s major health systems, has run out of beds, forcing patients to wait 10 to 20 hours in the emergency department, according to officials.

Doctors and nurses are being forced to practice “waiting room medicine” on patients, according to officials.

In its nine hospitals in central and northeastern Pennsylvania, Geisinger is at 110 percent capacity. Unvaccinated COVID patients account for a quarter to over half of admissions, according to Dr. Jaewon Ryu, president and chief executive officer of Geisinger. He expects the situation to worsen in the following weeks, citing an increase in the number of cases and the percentage of positive tests.

“COVID is still raging,” Ryu stated, stressing the significance of immunizations.

At Geisinger, over 90% of COVID patients are unvaccinated, with only 8% having gotten their doses more than six months ago.

Geisinger isn’t the only health system in the state that’s seeing an increase in patients.

Liam Migdail, a representative for the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, said, “Hospitals statewide are stretched, and many are at or approaching capacity,” with high ER wait times.

In the last two weeks, the Pennsylvania Department of Health revealed that an average of 3,900 persons have been hospitalized to hospitals with COVID across the state. Around 13% of the state’s adult ICU beds and 10% of its medical-surgical beds are open, according to the health department.

Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, St. Luke’s Vice President of Medical and Academic Affairs, said, “The present increase, mostly driven by the unvaccinated population, is placing a significant pressure on our region’s health care system.”

In addition to the COVID-19 outbreak, hospitals are seeing more patients who delayed basic care earlier in the epidemic, according to Migdail.

“All of this is exacerbated by a staffing problem that has worsened dramatically in the last year as more physicians and support personnel depart owing to burnout and tiredness,” Migdail said.

After reporting a "dramatic, ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases," Bethlehem-based St. Luke's University Health Network on Wednesday limited visitors to two per patient, with COVID-19 patients not allowed any visitors until they are near death. At its 14 campuses, St. Luke's reported 220 pandemic patients, roughly same to the number of COVID-19 patients.