The Penn House Explosion was caused by a husband who fatally drugged his wife before setting fire to the house.

Authorities have determined that the house explosion in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania on June 1 was a case of murder-suicide.

Northwest Regional Police said Thursday that David J. Preston, 63, fatally poisoned his wife Victoria, 60, with fentanyl and other narcotics before setting himself and his house on fire. According to Penn Live, tests revealed Victoria died before the fire enveloped the house.

The fire broke out in the residence late at night, with neighbors reporting cannon-like blasts. Firefighters had to labor for hours to put out the sky-high flames that had engulfed the house and left it in ruins. Because the blast made the house unstable, officers decided to search it in the morning. After the remains of David and Victoria were discovered, officers brought in heavy equipment to sift through the rubble. Dental records were then used to identify them.

David had the “power and ability,” according to investigators, to increase Victoria’s medication. David died of substantial smoke and thermal injuries, both internal and external, while her death was caused by toxic quantities of narcotics in her body.

David is suspected of setting himself and the house on fire with a combustible material, according to police. Investigators have not said what the substance was, but it was discovered on David’s burnt remains. Despite the fact that other explosions were reported by neighbors, police have not stated what caused the extra explosives.

Neighbors described the pair, who had lived in Lancaster County for years, as “very lovely.”

“They were the loveliest individuals I’d ever met. They offered me cookies when I moved in,” Douglas Armstrong, a deceased couple’s neighbor, told Lancaster Online.

Brittnay Goranson, David’s niece, who lived with them for several years, told Penn Live that they had a big influence on who she is now. “They were concerned about everything in their environment. “Even the little things,” Goranson remarked.

A murder-suicide occurred in Pennsylvania last month, when a father fatally shot his two children before setting the house on fire. Richard Zimmer, 48, allegedly killed his children Zachery and Madison with a shotgun before setting the house on fire, according to police. He then shot himself in the head with the gun. Neighbors who noticed smoke coming from the house alerted the fire department.