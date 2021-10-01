The PCE Index has risen once more, raising fears that US inflation will continue into next year.

After new government statistics showed a key inflation gauge inch upward, prices for goods and services hit a 30-year high.

On Friday, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) of the Department of Commerce released data on personal income and expenditures. They discovered that the Personal Consumption Expenditure Index (PCE) increased by 0.4 percent, with goods prices rising by 0.6 percent and services prices rising by 0.3 percent.

Because it eliminates more volatile food and energy prices, the Federal Reserve considers the PCE index to be one of the most dependable measures of measuring the condition of inflation in the United States. The BEA figures, on the other hand, may cast doubt on the Fed’s own claims that inflation will be temporary as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost of goods and services has risen as the economy has gathered up steam thanks to greater vaccinations and additional stimulus funding from Congress. The pandemic’s pent-up demand has been released, but it is outstripping many firms’ existing supplies, which are still being hampered by supply chain delays overseas.

“The present inflation rise is basically a result of supply restrictions meeting very high demand, and it’s all linked to the reopening of the economy, which is a process with a beginning, middle, and end,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said this week.

According to MarketWatch, inflation climbed to 4.3 percent in August, the highest level since the early 1990s, according to BEA data.

For much of the last few months, the Fed has predicted that inflation will begin to fall below 2%, like it did before the epidemic.

However, Fed policymakers have lately warned that these inflationary trends may persist into next year if the global supply situation continues uncertain.

“It’s also discouraging to see bottlenecks and supply chain issues not improving — in fact, at the margins, they appear to be growing worse,” Powell said. “We expect that to continue into next year, holding inflation in check for longer than we had anticipated.”

The evidence from Friday’s report reveals that inflation fears aren’t fully suffocating the economy’s growth.

Personal income climbed by $35.5 billion, or 0.2 percent, while consumer expenditure increased by $130.5 billion, or 0.8 percent, owing to more Americans going back to work.