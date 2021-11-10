The Paul Gosar assassinating AOC anime video was taken down from social media after widespread outrage.

Following a violent internet protest, an anime movie depicting Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has been taken off from social media.

Rep. Gosar’s viral altered anime film depicting him murdering a huge Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was no longer visible on his social media sites on Wednesday.

When Rep. Gosar originally released the film on Twitter on Sunday, he sparked a firestorm of criticism.

The 90-second anti-immigrant segment was cut from the opening credits of Attack on Titan, a show in which man-eating titans attempt to breach city walls in order to feed on the inhabitants.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez appears momentarily as Rep. Gosar darts across the rooftops of a European city before slicing the back of her neck and killing her.

The video was posted on Instagram and Twitter, and the posts received over 3 million views combined.