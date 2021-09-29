The passing of the Liverpool food campaign at the Labour Party convention was a watershed moment.

After being unanimously supported at the Labour Party conference, a movement initiated in Liverpool to ensure that everyone has a legal right to food has gone a big step ahead.

The Fans Supporting Foodbanks project, which began with the collection of supplies for city foodbanks at Liverpool and Everton home games, developed into the Right to Food movement.

Friends Dave Kelly, Robbie Daniels, and Ian Byrne, who is now the Member of Parliament for West Derby, started the initiative.

Mr. Byrne has teamed up with Fans Supporting Foodbanks to start the Right to Food campaign, which aims to make food access a legal right for everyone and have the Right to Food established in law.

Liverpool City Council was the first to endorse the Right to Food campaign, with many more following suit across the country.

But the campaign’s biggest moment came when a motion in favor of the campaign was passed at Labour’s national conference in Brighton.

Two city area Labour members, Michael Hardy of the Liverpool Walton Constituency Labour Party (CLP) and Luke Agnew of the Wallasey CLP, moved and seconded the motion at conference.

The motion drew a thunderous applause and was overwhelmingly approved, with no one voting against it.

Mr. Byrne expressed his delight at the passage of the Right to Food Act, which has now formed part of the Labour Party’s policy platform.

“I’m thrilled that the Right to Food will now become a significant aspect of Labour policy,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“Realizing the motion unanimously adopted without a single vote against and seeing how far our campaign has come in the last two years was a proud moment for me personally as MP for Liverpool West Derby.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Mike Hardy and Luke Agnew for their outstanding contributions in taking the motion ahead, as well as Walton and Wallasey CLPs for bringing it to conference.

“I’d like to thank the Bakers Union, Unite the Union, NEU, CWU, and GMB for their unwavering support, and I’d want to welcome additional trade unions to the cause that I spoke with in Brighton.

“I’d also like to express my gratitude to all of the councillors who have shepherded the proposals through the towns and.”

