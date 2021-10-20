The Parkland school shooter has pleaded guilty to the murders of 17 people and faces the death penalty.

On Wednesday, the gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School pled guilty to 17 charges of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 mass shooting.

Nikolas Cruz, 23, and his lawyers now face a battle in the penalty trial, which is expected to begin in January and will determine whether Cruz will receive the death penalty or life in prison. Cruz’s mandatory minimum punishment is life in prison without the possibility of release, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

Scherer grilled the gunman with a long list of questions at the hearing to ensure he understood the process. Cruz pleaded “guilty” 34 times after understanding all of the questions as Scherer read each accusation, which included the names of each victim. On February 14, 2018, in the Miami suburb of Parkland, fourteen kids and three school staff members were killed in a shooting.

“I am deeply sorry for what I did, and I must live with the consequences every day. If I were given another chance, I would do everything I could to help others “In a statement to the court, Cruz said.

“I love you, and I know you don’t believe me,” Cruz remarked to the victims’ relatives who were present during the trial. But I have to live with it every day, and it gives me nightmares and makes me feel like I can’t stand myself at times. But I make an effort to push through because I know that’s what you’d like me to do.” His remark came after prosecutors detailed the gunman’s entry into the school hallways with a purchased semiautomatic rifle, which resulted in the deaths of 14 students and three faculty members, as well as the injuries of 17 more people in one of the deadliest school shootings in American history, according to the New York Times.

Cruz has already entered his second guilty plea this month. Nine months after the shooting, he pled guilty to four felonies in an attack on a Broward County Jail guard.