The parents, who are 34 and 35 years old, are the youngest nan and grandad in the United Kingdom.

People sometimes mistake their 16-year-old daughter’s infant for their own, so a couple in their thirties could be Britain’s youngest grandparents.

Jenni Medlam, 34, and her husband Richard, 35, were taken aback when Charmaine, their 16-year-old daughter, told them she was pregnant for the first time.

Despite the fact that it came as a shock, the mother of three says she has been supportive of her daughter since she became a mother at the age of 17.

She claims that young mothers are subjected to a “unfair stereotype,” and that her daughter’s new position has been essential in her development.

“Everyone automatically assumed Isla-May was mine and Richard’s daughter when we were out with her,” Jenni explained.

“When we tell them we are grandparents, they are very taken aback.

“Most people don’t believe us when we tell them what we’re telling them.

“However, given that we are still in our early thirties, I can see why people may think we are her parents.

“We were completely taken aback when Charmaine informed us she was pregnant and that we were about to become grandparents.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but we’re really enjoying our new roles.” Richard is G’pa, and I’m Nanna.

“Being young grandparents just means you have more time to appreciate and cherish your grandchildren.

“Perhaps we’ll even have great-grandchildren.”

Jenni, who lives in Hull and has two other kids, Chelsey, 13, and Scarlett, 10, didn’t have a support network to assist her get through it after becoming a teenage mother herself.

Jenni didn’t want her daughter to go through what she did, so she promised to help her.

“I understood exactly how Charmaine would feel having to inform her mother she was pregnant,” she added.

“However, I informed her that it was her body and her choice, and that I would support her in either case.

“And becoming pregnant has truly helped Charmaine mature; Isla has been the catalyst for her growth.

“She is a fantastic mother, and I believe that has strengthened the link between Charmaine and myself.

“As her mother, I believe she has considerably more regard for me.

“We all live under the same roof as well.”

