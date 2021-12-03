The parents of the alleged Oxford school shooter have gone missing as a result of new charges, according to the sheriff.

The parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of killing four people and injuring seven others during the Oxford High School shooting, are still missing, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

“Correct,” Bouchard said when asked if the Crumbleys were gone.

“If the prosecutor announces charges, we’ll make plans to have them detained,” Bouchard recalled.

“When we found out the prosecutor had filed charges, we dispatched investigators, and we received a call from the couple’s lawyer stating they aren’t returning their phones or texts,” the sheriff added. “They’re not going to go away if they think they’re going to get away.” James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of the high school students allegedly shot by their son earlier in the day, according to criminal warrants.

According to the Detroit News, Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said the couple is being sought by the county’s Fugitive Apprehension Team.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.