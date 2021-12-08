The parents of the 97th Hillsborough fatality are ‘happy’ that their son has been given the Freedom of Liverpool.

Andrew Devine, who suffered terrible injuries in the 1989 FA Cup semi-final, died in July at the age of 55, more than 32 years after sustaining them.

At a meeting of Liverpool City Council on Wednesday, Mr Devine is anticipated to be posthumously given the Freedom of Liverpool.

His father, Stanley, told BBC Breakfast that he was “glad” to see his son receive the honor.

“It’s an honor from this city,” Mr Devine’s mother Hilary remarked.

“For us, it means he’s remembered, and that’s why it’s significant.”

Mr Devine had been at the heart of their family, according to the couple from Mossley Hill, and was still talked about every day.

They also stated that on April 15, 1989, they traveled to Sheffield after a Merseyside Police colleague of Stanley’s knocked on their door to inform them that their son had been hurt.

Mr Devine, who was 22 at the time of the event at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium, was seriously hurt.

He stayed in the hospital for over four years before returning home, where he required round-the-clock care.

“They claimed three months was the maximum for him,” Stanley remarked, “but he managed 32 years, so I don’t think we did too poorly.”

Footballers Emlyn Hughes and Craig Johnston came to give assistance and to take their clothes for them when they were in the hospital in Sheffield, the couple said.

“They never came through the front door; they didn’t come for notoriety,” Stanley explained.

With his carers, the ardent Liverpool supporter continued to attend matches.

When the Reds won the Champions League in 2019, Hilary reported the team’s bus tour stopped at the Devines’ house, where James Milner held the trophy over the side of the bus for Mr Devine to see.

“It was quite a moment, it made his day,” she continued.

In September 2016, Mr Devine’s name will be added to the list of 96 other victims of the accident who were given the Freedom of the City after inquests determined they were killed unjustly.

Mr. Devine has been nominated alongside scriptwriter Jimmy McGovern for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. “The summary has come to an end.”