The parents of a woman who died from 20 stab wounds have filed a lawsuit against the medical examiner for ruling that she committed suicide.

The parents of a woman who died a decade ago from 20 knife wounds are suing the medical examiner’s office for pronouncing her death a suicide.

According to CBS Philly, the parents of elementary school teacher Ellen Greenberg were granted a non-jury trial in their case against the coroner’s office over her death in 2011.

Greenberg, 27, had come home early to her Philadelphia apartment on Jan. 26, 2011, owing to a snowstorm, according to The Washington Post.

When the first-grade teacher’s fiancé, Sam Goldberg, arrived home from the gym that afternoon, he was locked out.

According to the police report, he broke down the door and discovered Greenberg’s body in the apartment’s kitchen, with a knife in her chest.

According to the New York Post, Greenberg was discovered with stabbing wounds to her breast, neck, head, and torso.

Greenberg was alone in the sixth-floor apartment, according to the police report, and the door had been sealed from the inside by a swing bar. According to the report, the knife was part of a set that had been tipped over in her knife block.

According to the Washington Post, authorities initially assumed the teacher’s death was a suicide owing to the lack of forced entry, defensive wounds, or DNA on her body that wasn’t hers.

According to Greenberg’s parents’ complaint, medical examiner Marlon Osbourne initially ruled her death a homicide but then changed his mind to suicide after more than a month.

The Greenbergs’ attorney, Joseph Podraza, told the Washington Post, “It makes no sense.”

Greenberg’s family is now working to figure out what caused her death, according to the lawyer. They engaged a team of experts, who discovered that a knife in her flat had been overturned, potentially indicating a struggle.

According to the lawsuit, a gash on the back of her skull could be the result of a wound that rendered her unconscious and unable to protect herself.

Ellen’s family was also perplexed as to why she had filled up her petrol tank before returning home that day. According to the lawsuit, there was no letter suggesting that the teacher intended to kill herself.

An counsel for the city responded to the case by claiming that the medical examiner’s office made the decision based on years of experience. The death certificate, according to the lawyer, does not preclude local police from examining Greenberg’s death as a homicide.

“The decision of the medical examiner is final. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.