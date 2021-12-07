The parents of a baby boy born while stranded at the border named him ‘Border.’

People have been known to name their children after items they enjoy or that have inspired them throughout the years. Many celebrities have given their children unusual names based on areas they enjoy visiting or their personal views. However, one couple’s situation prompted them to give their newborn son, born on December 2, a distinctive name.

According to India Today, Nimbu Bai and Balam Ram, a Pakistani couple from the Rajanpur region of Punjab province, called their infant boy “Border” because he was born on the Indo-Pak border.

The pair, along with 97 other Pakistanis, have been stranded at the Attari border crossing between India and Pakistan for the past 71 days.

When Nimbu Bai went into labor, several women from nearby Punjab villages came to the border to assist her in safely delivering the baby. Locals also organized for medical care for the mother and newborn, according to Times Now.

Balam Ram said that he and 97 other individuals came to India on a pilgrimage, but were unable to return to Pakistan owing to a lack of proper paperwork, which Pakistani rangers refused to let them pass through.

Around 47 of the trapped people are children. Six of them are under the age of one and were born in India.

Families who have been stranded at the border are currently camped out in a parking lot. They are living thanks to the generosity of the neighbors, who have provided them with three meals per day as well as other essentials such as medicines and clothing.

A Pakistani citizen named Lagya Ram, who was also residing in the same tent as Balam Ram, named his son Bharat, which means India. In the year 2020, Lagya Ram’s son was born in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in western India. Lagya traveled to Jodhpur to see his brother but was unable to enter Pakistan, according to India Today.