The Parents of a 14-year-old girl who was killed in a botched LAPD shootout speak out.

Valentina Orellana Peralta’s parents have spoken out after their 14-year-old daughter was slain in an LAPD shooting inside a Burlington Coat Factory shop on December 23.

A suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, assaulted a woman with a bike lock at the North Hollywood store, leaving her with bloodied hands and face. When officers came, one of them shot Lopez three times inside the business, killing him. One of the shots, however, slipped through the walls of Peralta’s dressing room, striking her in the chest and killing her.

“We sat down, hugged, and began to pray. When something hit my daughter Valentina, it threw us both to the ground, and she died in my arms with nothing I could do “According to Peralta’s lawyer, Erika Contreras, Peralta’s mother, Soledad Peralta, said in Spanish. “One of the greatest and most severe sorrows any human being can conceive,” Peralta said of his daughter’s death. “It seems as if my entire heart has been ripped from my body. The agony of opening Christmas gifts that were sent on Christmas Day is indescribable “Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, Peralta’s father, said NBC News.

According to CBS, the cop who fired the fatal bullets has been placed on leave.

At the time, Peralta was trying on outfits for her forthcoming quinceaera.

Peralta’s death was “devastating for everyone involved,” according to Police Chief Michel Moore, who added, “I am sincerely sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life and I know there are no words that can heal the unspeakable anguish for the family.”

Peralta, who came to the United States with her mother from Chile, aspired to be a robotics engineer and to watch a Lakers game one day.