The parents’ disbelief at their son’s prognosis gives way to “inspiration.”

A 12-year-old child has been praised as an example for overcoming a life-threatening illness without giving up.

Will Taylor has lived his entire life with the progressive muscle wasting disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which he was diagnosed with when he was four years old.

Will’s favorite sport is mountain biking, despite the fact that his illness limits his movement, and his father, Sam Taylor, believes it’s impossible to stop him from “doing what he wants to do.”

“He was diagnosed just before he was five,” Sam, 42, told The Washington Newsday. There were concerns with his development, but we weren’t expecting it, so it came as a major surprise.

“However, we rapidly adjusted to it and began working to see what we could do about it.”

Sam and his wife Sue Taylor, 43, have dedicated their lives to raising funds for Duchenne research and visited Alder Hey Children’s Hospital on Friday as part of the Duchenne Research Relay, a three-day cycle that visits important centers involved in the treatment and research of the disease.

Sam described Will’s visit to Alder Hey as emotional after surgeons there assisted him in getting back on his feet following dangerous surgery for a broken leg, which is complicated for Duchenne sufferers.

“It was very great seeing all the physicians who got Will up and running again after he fractured his leg in a sledding accident,” he said.

“It was a very emotional experience.”

The family, from Milnthorpe in Cumbria, has accomplished a number of amazing exploits to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK (MDUK), including cycling from John O’Groats to Land’s End in 2015, generating almost £25,000 for the organisation.

In 2017, they raised £57,000 by riding, swimming, and running from coast to coast, east to west across the UK, and in 2019, they completed the ‘Longest, Steepest, Highest Quadrathlon,’ donating £39,040 to MDUK.

The Duchenne Research Relay is Sam and Sue’s next challenge to raise money for research into treatments and cures for the muscle-wasting disease.

Will has been a source of inspiration for them, according to Sam.

“Will has muscular dystrophy, but if he wants to do something, there is nothing we can do to stop him, no matter how risky it is,” he stated.

“We get our ideas from there.”

