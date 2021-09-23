The Pandemic’s Impact on Background Checks in 5 Ways

Despite the turbulence caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, politicians and regulators in the United States were able to pass a number of regulations aimed at providing job seekers with extra protections and imposing additional compliance obligations on employers.

Here are some of the significant changes to the legal landscape of background checks that happened as a result of the pandemic.

Bans on pay equity and salary history

Several localities in the United States passed pay equity laws in 2020 to help close the gender wage gap:

A ban-the-box law prohibits employers from requesting an applicant’s criminal history on their initial job application when conducting a background check. In 2020, 14 states, 23 cities/counties, and the District of Columbia passed legislation prohibiting employers from inquiring about a candidate’s criminal background. The specifics of how the ban-the-box statute protects ex-offenders’ rights differ by location. In certain states, the legislation allows for deferred inquiries into a candidate’s criminal background, while in others, the law requires a comparison of a person’s criminal history to the position being sought. Here’s a rundown of how ban-the-box legislation was enacted or implemented in various locations:

Many courts have been shuttered as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns, forcing background checks to be delayed as workers try to catch up on piled-up requests. In addition, many courts are accepting fewer background check requests per day due to the backlog.

Background checks have been a stumbling block for firms looking to hire new employees. As a result, many firms have skipped this step or elected to do background checks on only a few applicants. Conditional hiring has been used by other companies. This entails hiring a candidate on the condition that the employer does a background check as quickly as possible and makes a final hiring decision after seeing the findings.

During the interview process, many businesses are now inquiring about a candidate’s COVID-19 background. While a company cannot refuse employment to a candidate because of their coronavirus history, it is crucial for them to be aware of how to maintain their workplace healthy. Many employers are include this question in their background checks because of this. In rare situations, candidates are even required to take a test before to the interview.

While most labs continue to provide drug tests for employment screenings, many are no longer able to do in-person visits due to the pandemic. Furthermore, some people have voiced apprehension about visiting a lab because they are afraid of being exposed to.