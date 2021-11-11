The Palm House in Liverpool’s Sefton Park will host a massive beer festival.

In January 2022, the Palm House in Sefton Park will host a massive beer festival.

The Ship & Mitre bar in Liverpool is hosting its first Winter Wonderland Craft & Ale Festival, which will take place over four days at the historic Merseyside venue.

The festival will feature a variety of craft, continental, ales, and ciders, as well as local breweries.

There will also be a gin and prosecco bar if beer and cider aren’t your thing.

The “One Pan Band” will provide food, and there will be live entertainment on three of the days.

The beer festival will take place in January, from Thursday, January 20 through Sunday, January 23.

Tickets start at £4.90 and go up from there. Daytime, evening, and full-day tickets, as well as a pass for all sessions, are available.

Sefton Park Palm House, Sefton Park, Liverpool L17 1AP hosts the Winter Wonderland Craft & Ale Festival.