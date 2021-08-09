The Palm House at Sefton Park has announced ‘classic’ afternoon tea events for August.

This August, the Palm House at Sefton Park has announced a number of afternoon tea booking times.

The sessions will take place at the venue throughout August, with four distinct sittings scheduled for each date.

“You may have wonderful Classic Afternoon Tea, served amid the beautiful tropical marvel of the Palm House,” according to the organizers.

A selection of sandwiches, pastries, and hot beverages will be available during the ‘classic’ afternoon tea sessions.

Sandwiches with ingredients including egg and cress mayonnaise and roast ham and whole grain mustard are available, as well as small smoked salmon bagels.

Handcrafted specialty teas and artisan coffee are served alongside a variety of cakes and traditional scones with clotted cream and jam.

If you want to add a glass of sparkling Prosecco to your reservation, the Palm House offers ‘High Tea.’

The Palm House will serve afternoon tea on August 2, 3, 10, 11, and 31.

There will be four sittings on each occasion, at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.

The Palm House Afternoon Tea is £22.50, while The Palm House High Tea costs £29.50.

There are vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free alternatives available.

Tables for up to six people are available, but reservations are required.

Click here for more information or to reserve a time slot.