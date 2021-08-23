The Palm House at Sefton Park has announced a 20th anniversary celebration.

Next month, the Palm House at Sefton Park will host a special anniversary celebration.

The Palm House will reopen its doors for the first time in 20 years following a massive restoration project.

After falling into disrepair in the 1990s, the Palm House underwent a multi-million pound renovation.

Visitors to the anniversary event will be able to learn more about the venue’s and campaign’s history.

The event will take visitors on a trip from how the Palm House used to be to how it is today, hosted by Jane Baxter and Sue Tresidder, who were intimately involved in the campaign process.

“How grateful we all are that we may still appreciate its beauty thanks to the success of The Campaign,” the organizers remarked. What better way to learn about it than from the folks who were there from the beginning?”

The Palm House recently celebrated its 125th anniversary with a number of activities and experiences, including family fun days and live concerts.

On Monday, September 6, the 20th anniversary will be commemorated.

There will be three 45-minute sessions scheduled. The first session will begin at 12 p.m., followed by a second at 1.15 p.m., and a third at 2.30 p.m.

Coffee and snacks, including Cheshire Farm ice cream, will be available at the Palm House Cafe.

The event is open to the public and is free to attend. Click here for additional information on the Palm House.