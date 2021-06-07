The palace has announced that the Queen will meet with Vice President Joe Biden.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen will meet US President Joe Biden during his visit to the UK for the G7 conference later this month.

On Sunday, June 13, the head of state will welcome American President Barack Obama and First Lady Jill Biden to Windsor Castle.

Mr. Biden will be in Cornwall for the G7 summit, which will be held in Carbis Bay from June 11 to 13.

When Mr Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, paid a state visit to the UK in June 2019, in the latter days of Theresa May’s premiership, the Queen met him.

Following the death of the Queen’s husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April, the President and First Lady sent their condolences to her.

Mr. Biden and his wife stated that the royal family was “in our hearts throughout this time.”

The coronavirus pandemic has limited Mr Biden’s possibilities to travel outside the United States since taking office, so the G7 meeting will be his first international engagement in person.

“On Sunday 13th June 2021, the Queen will meet President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle,” Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are expected to meet the American couple on their tour to the United Kingdom.

From Harry S Truman to Joe Biden, the Queen has had 14 US presidents throughout her 69-year reign.

Mr Biden will be the 13th American president to see the monarch, with Lyndon B Johnson being the only one that the Queen did not meet.

Mr Biden will travel to Brussels for a Nato summit after attending the G7 meeting, where world leaders are scheduled to debate a range of topics from climate change to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

On June 16, he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland for talks on mending ties between the two countries.