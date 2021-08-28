The Palace Believes That If Meghan Markle’s Racism Allegations Are Ignored, They Will Go Awayâ€”Book.

According to a biography, Meghan Markle’s racism claims are being disregarded in the palace in the hopes that they will “go away.”

In the most damning accusation of her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, the Duchess of Sussex said an unnamed royal expressed concern about how dark her unborn child’s complexion would be.

The incident happened “straight from the beginning,” Prince Harry told the celebrity interviewer, and he was “a little stunned.”

However, according to the biography Finding Freedom, there is a sense inside the Monarchy that the controversy can be overlooked.

“There is a belief that if it is ignored, it will go away,” a royal insider told the writers, “but surely by now they should have learnt that that never happens?”

According to co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the staff member described was “horrified” by the assertions.

The information is revealed in a new epilogue to the biography’s re-issued paperback edition, which sparked controversy when the hardcover was released last summer.

The new edition, which will be available for purchase on Princess Diana’s death anniversary, Tuesday, August 31, quotes a source who claims that the royals have not taken full responsibility since Oprah’s tell-all.

“The Queen’s ‘recollections may differ’ remark ‘did not go unnoticed’ by the pair, who a close source said were ‘not shocked’ that full ownership was not taken,” Scobie and Durand wrote.

“Months later, little accountability has been taken,” a friend of Meghan’s is quoted as adding. “How are you going to move forward if you don’t have that?”

Despite the consequences, Meghan found it liberating to share things she had kept hidden up until that point, according to the book.

“All the things she had kept to herself or been too terrified to speak [as a working member of the royal family]she felt comfortable to finally share,” according to Finding Freedom. It felt quite liberating.”

Prince William, on the other hand, is characterized in the book as being enraged by the royal family’s dirty linen being exposed in public.

“Prince William was said to be ‘furious’ that private family concerns were being aired in the public domain, say sources, but is unlikely to ever speak on the claims again,” the authors wrote.

‘While emotions are still running high,’ a source close to the Sussexes said. This is a condensed version of the information.