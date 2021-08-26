The Pain of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Must Be Recognized for the Royal Rift to Healâ€”Book.

According to a biography, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royals will not heal until “what the Sussexes went through” is acknowledged.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told a global audience of millions that an unidentified racist royal was concerned about the skin color of their newborn child.

Meghan admitted to having suicide thoughts and said that Kate Middleton made her weep at a bridesmaids’ dress fitting.

The formal statement from Queen Elizabeth II offered compassion but implied that the royals disagree with at least some of what the couple claimed, using the phrase “recollections may vary.”

“There has to be some acknowledgment of understanding about what the Sussexes went through in order for there to be progress,” a source close to Harry and Meghan told the authors of the biography Finding Freedom.

The interview would “force people to talk in order for the healing to begin,” according to the insider, but it would “take time to get over the hurt.”

When it was first released last summer, Finding Freedom caused a stir because it contained charges that Prince William was a snob.

The revised epilogue in the paperback re-release deals with the Oprah Winfrey interview and its aftermath.

According to a clip published at The Independent, a source told co-authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that while Harry and Meghan did not identify the royal racist, they “considered disclosing this detail.”

Meghan found the interview freeing, according to the unauthorized biography, while Prince William was “furious.”

“All the things she had kept to herself or been too afraid to speak [as a working member of the royal family]she felt secure to finally share,” according to an excerpt in The Independent. It felt quite liberating.”

According to the book, Prince William was “known to be ‘furious’ that private family concerns were being exposed in the public sphere.”

“The Queen’s ‘recollections may differ’ comment ‘did not go unnoticed’ by the pair, who a close source said were ‘not shocked’ that full ownership was not taken,” according to an excerpt published by People last week.

‘Months later, little accountability has been taken,’ a friend of Meghan’s added. Without that, how can you move forward?’

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we had the topic of,” Meghan told Oprah. This is a condensed version of the information.